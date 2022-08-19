Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

