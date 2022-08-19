Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

