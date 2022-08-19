Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

