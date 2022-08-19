Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.