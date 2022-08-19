Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $152.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

