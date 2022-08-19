Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

