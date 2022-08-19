Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

