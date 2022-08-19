Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.