Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

