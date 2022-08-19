Weil Company Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

