WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.
WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.
