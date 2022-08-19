Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

