Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Insider Activity

Westlake Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

