White Pine Investment CO Has $2 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 107.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

