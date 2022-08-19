Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00.

Zendesk Stock Performance

ZEN opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

