Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zynex were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zynex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Zynex by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $9.32 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.42 million. Research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

