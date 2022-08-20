10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $42.89

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $40.58. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 5,467 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

