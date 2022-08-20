12,706 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $34.31 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

