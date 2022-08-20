2,200 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

CVCO stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.