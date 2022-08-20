23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.10, but opened at 4.28. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.10, with a volume of 23,762 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Down 20.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of 3.07 and a 200 day moving average of 3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 154.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 149.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 258,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.