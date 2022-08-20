24,557 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

