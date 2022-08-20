25,190 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TriMas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 93,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

