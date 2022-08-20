26,292 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $676,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thryv Stock Down 1.7 %
THRY stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $949.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,488,892.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,737 shares of company stock worth $26,713,670 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Thryv Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
