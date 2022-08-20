26,292 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $676,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRY stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $949.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,488,892.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,737 shares of company stock worth $26,713,670 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

