27,824 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.