27,824 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.86.
Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.