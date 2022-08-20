2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 2U were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

2U Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $584.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

