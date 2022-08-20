304,408 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

