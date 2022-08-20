34,218 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

RUTH stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

