39,618 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $13,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,169,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CIO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

