6,398 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AppFolio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in AppFolio by 896.2% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppFolio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

AppFolio Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $156,194.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $156,194.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $5,875,523. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.