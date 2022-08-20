7,700 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 276.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 2.7 %

AER opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.