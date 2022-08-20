AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $21.37

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $21.96. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 698 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AHCO. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 250,390 shares of company stock worth $4,283,723 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $197,875,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

