Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

