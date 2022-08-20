Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $30.84 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

