Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,787 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 505,731 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

