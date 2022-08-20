Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,965 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Coupang by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

Insider Activity

Coupang Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE CPNG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

