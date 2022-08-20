Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

