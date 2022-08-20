Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

