Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $8,795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.