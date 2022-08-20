Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 40.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 131,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.