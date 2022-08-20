Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

