Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 386.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 89,453 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PMO opened at $12.73 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

