Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

