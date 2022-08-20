Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance
Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.
