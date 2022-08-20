Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 4.5 %

SILV stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a P/E ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

