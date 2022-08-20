Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

