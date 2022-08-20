Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

