Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,458 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 568.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $741,670. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.