Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,782 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BUI opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $27.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

