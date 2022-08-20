Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

