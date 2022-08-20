Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,814.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.96.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

